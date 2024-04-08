Traumhafte 13ha Granja für Selbstversorger und Zucht

Shortfacts:

12.9 hectares

1 main house with ~150m² (see floor plan) Warm water in the kitchen (new) Warm water in bathroom (new)

1 smaller house with ~45m² Warm water in bathroom (new)

1 warehouse

additional stables

Water supply from a regional well (very good quality fresh water)

Spacious, highly productive pasturelands

Small streams for irrigating the cultivated areas

Special orchard with rare fruits

Productive sugarcane fields available for animal feed

Designated cultivation area for potatoes, cassava, and sweet potatoes

Very fertile black soil Clean title !!!

In the immediate vicinity: Doctor’s office / Medical center Small grocery store School Recreational activities (mountain biking, enduro, horseback riding, fishing)

Other attractions: Salto Cristal (Waterfall) Cerro Acahay Villa Florida



Languages we speak: Deutsch, English, Castillano

Price: 74.000.000 = 1ha

The Region:

Acahay is a municipality and city in Paraguay, located in the center of the Paraguarí Department. It is about 103 km away from the city of Asunción. It was founded in 1783 by the head of the government of Paraguay, Pedro de Melo.

It is situated near the hill of the same name. Access is via Route PY01. The inhabitants of this area are primarily engaged in agriculture and livestock farming. The expansion of the railway network in 1854, by decree of President Carlos Antonio López, consolidated the various cities in the region.

The Acahay District covers an area of 397 km² and is located in the center of the Paraguarí Department. This area is characterized by the predominance of flat and hilly terrain, forming large valleys covered with grassland, which are very suitable for livestock farming. In the Acahay District, there are two major hills: the hill of the same name, Acahay, and Tatú-cuá, the highest point of the Department.

The Acahay District is watered by the following streams: Zanja Barrero, Tacuary, and Caañabé. It borders Carapeguá, Paraguarí, and Sapucai to the north; Quiindy and Ybycuí to the south; Ybytymí and Bernardino Caballero to the east; and San Roque and Carapeguá to the west.