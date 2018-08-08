4K Player Full HD usw., SMART, HDR 10bit TV 2GB/16GB Android 6.0 KODI und 3D

Beschreibung

Android 7.0 machbar

CPU Amlogic S905X Quad Core ARM Cortex A53 @2GHz

GPU Penta-core Mali-450MP GPU @ 750MHz,

Memory DDR3：2GB

Flash eMMC：16GB

WiFi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n

Moudle Plastic : Black Color

I/O 1*HDMI 4K*2K UHD Output,HDMI 2.0A

1*AV OUT 480i/576i standard definition output

2*USB 1* USB Host Port ,1*USB Device

1*OPTICAL Digital Audio output

1*RJ45 Ethernet Interface

1*TF CARD Support 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB

Power DC 5V/2A；LED indicator，Working：Blue; Standby：Red

Software

OS Android 7.1 Marshmallow

Video * AMLogic video Engine(AVE)with dedicated hardware decoders and encoders

* Supports multiple “secured”video decoding sessions and simultaneous decoding and encoding

* Video/Picture Decoding

-VP9 Profile-2 up to 4K*2K@60fps

-H.265 HEVC MP-10@L5.1 up to 4K*2K@60fps

-H.264 AVC HP@L5.1 up to 4K*2K@30fps

-H.264 MVC up to 1080P@60fps

-MPEG-4 ASP@L5 up to 1080P@60fps(ISO-14496)

-WMV/VC-1 SP/MP/AP up to 1080P@60fps

-AVS-P16(AVS+) /AVS-P2 JiZhun Profile up to 1080P@60fps

-MPEG2 MP/HL up to 1080P@60fps

-MPEG1 MP/HL up to 1080P@60fps

-RealVideo 8/9/10 up to 1080P@60fps

* Low latency 1080P H.264 60fps encoder

* HDR10 and HLG HDR Video Processing

* Supports *.mkv,*.mpg,*.wmv,*.mpeg,*.dat,*.avi,*.mov,*.iso,*.mp4,*.rm and *.jpg file formats

* Video/Picture Encoding

-Independent JPEG and H.264 encoder with configurable performance/bit-rate

-JPEG image encoding

-H.264 video encoding up to 1080P@60fps with low latency

Audio Low power MediaCPU with DSP audio processing

Supports MP3,AAC,WMA,RM,FLAC,Ogg and programmable with 7.1/5.1 down-mixing

Built-in stereo audio DAC

Built-in SPDIF/IEC958 and PCM serial digital audio input/output

Supports concurrent dual audio stereo channel output with combination of analog+PCMo or I2S+PCM

Image HD JPEG、BMP、GIF、PNG、TIF

Language English French German Spanish Italian etc multilateral languages

Appliactions

Online Browse all video websites,support Netflix,Hulu,Flixster, Youtube, etc.

Apps Apps download freely form android market、amazon app store etc.

Medium Local Media playback,Support HDD, U Disck ,SD/MMC Card .

Talk online Support SKYPE video call ,MSN , facebook ,twitter ,QQ etc

Others Support Email,office suit etc.

Support DLNA function

Support 2.4G wireless mouse/keyboard