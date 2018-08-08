Anzeigen durchsuchen
Empfohlene Links
710.000 Gs.
4K Player Full HD usw., SMART, HDR 10bit TV 2GB/16GB Android 6.0 KODI und 3D
- Stadt: Atyra
- Provinz/Bundesland: Cordillera
- Land: Paraguay
- Gelistet: 8. August 2018 07:02
- Verfall in: 28 Tage, 14 Stunden
Beschreibung
Android 7.0 machbar
CPU Amlogic S905X Quad Core ARM Cortex A53 @2GHz
GPU Penta-core Mali-450MP GPU @ 750MHz,
Memory DDR3：2GB
Flash eMMC：16GB
WiFi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n
Moudle Plastic : Black Color
I/O 1*HDMI 4K*2K UHD Output,HDMI 2.0A
1*AV OUT 480i/576i standard definition output
2*USB 1* USB Host Port ,1*USB Device
1*OPTICAL Digital Audio output
1*RJ45 Ethernet Interface
1*TF CARD Support 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB
Power DC 5V/2A；LED indicator，Working：Blue; Standby：Red
Software
OS Android 7.1 Marshmallow
Video * AMLogic video Engine(AVE)with dedicated hardware decoders and encoders
* Supports multiple “secured”video decoding sessions and simultaneous decoding and encoding
* Video/Picture Decoding
-VP9 Profile-2 up to 4K*2K@60fps
-H.265 HEVC MP-10@L5.1 up to 4K*2K@60fps
-H.264 AVC HP@L5.1 up to 4K*2K@30fps
-H.264 MVC up to 1080P@60fps
-MPEG-4 ASP@L5 up to 1080P@60fps(ISO-14496)
-WMV/VC-1 SP/MP/AP up to 1080P@60fps
-AVS-P16(AVS+) /AVS-P2 JiZhun Profile up to 1080P@60fps
-MPEG2 MP/HL up to 1080P@60fps
-MPEG1 MP/HL up to 1080P@60fps
-RealVideo 8/9/10 up to 1080P@60fps
* Low latency 1080P H.264 60fps encoder
* HDR10 and HLG HDR Video Processing
* Supports *.mkv,*.mpg,*.wmv,*.mpeg,*.dat,*.avi,*.mov,*.iso,*.mp4,*.rm and *.jpg file formats
* Video/Picture Encoding
-Independent JPEG and H.264 encoder with configurable performance/bit-rate
-JPEG image encoding
-H.264 video encoding up to 1080P@60fps with low latency
Audio Low power MediaCPU with DSP audio processing
Supports MP3,AAC,WMA,RM,FLAC,Ogg and programmable with 7.1/5.1 down-mixing
Built-in stereo audio DAC
Built-in SPDIF/IEC958 and PCM serial digital audio input/output
Supports concurrent dual audio stereo channel output with combination of analog+PCMo or I2S+PCM
Image HD JPEG、BMP、GIF、PNG、TIF
Language English French German Spanish Italian etc multilateral languages
Appliactions
Online Browse all video websites,support Netflix,Hulu,Flixster, Youtube, etc.
Apps Apps download freely form android market、amazon app store etc.
Medium Local Media playback,Support HDD, U Disck ,SD/MMC Card .
Talk online Support SKYPE video call ,MSN , facebook ,twitter ,QQ etc
Others Support Email,office suit etc.
Support DLNA function
Support 2.4G wireless mouse/keyboard
Ort
94 Sichtungen, davon 20 heute
Empfohlene Links
Informationen über den Anbieter
- Anzeige von: Tom
- Mitglied seit: 6. August 2018
Andere Anzeigen von Tom
- Keine anderen Anzeigen dieses Inserenten gefunden.
Top Anzeigen
- zur (Dauer) – Miete : möbliertes, neues Privatzimmer im Landhaus-Styl (1970 Seitenaufrufe)
- 17,5 ha in der Gemeinde La Colmena (1660 Seitenaufrufe)
- Kleines Haus zu Verkaufen (1441 Seitenaufrufe)
- Dachbox, Jetbag (1051 Seitenaufrufe)
- Wunderschöne Yamaha XV 1900 (943 Seitenaufrufe)
- Dublex-Wasserfiltersystem mit 1″ Zoll Anschlüsse, als Vor- und Nachfiltersystem (900 Seitenaufrufe)
- Transportabler Edelstahltank ( 800 L ) zu verkaufen (889 Seitenaufrufe)
- Headset aus der Fliegerei (528 Seitenaufrufe)
- Ein Vielzweck Gänsepärchen abzugeben (509 Seitenaufrufe)
- Rustikale Sitzgruppe (454 Seitenaufrufe)
Wochenblatt News
- Zwillinge, vereint durch Blut und Verbrechen
- Klimawandel erreicht Bildungssektor
- Verdächtiger Rücktritt eine Woche vor Amtsübergabe
- Für den Erhalt der deutschen Kultur
- Doppelt hält besser
- Warnung vor Frost
- Notlandung eines Flugzeugs, in dem die Kinder von Marito unterwegs waren
- Tödlicher Unfall mit Ochsenkarren bei der Zuckerrohrernte
- Paraguay eröffnet einen Ofen zur Verbrennung von Drogen in Villa Hayes
- Ranger in Paraguay: Der Job kann tödlich enden