238 CDs abzugeben

Wir sind in ein kleineres Haus gezogen und die CD-Sammlung nimmt zu viel Platz weg. Es sind CDs aus Deutschland, USA und Paraguay.

Einzel-CDs kosten i.d.R. Gs. 30.000, die komplette Sammlung ist für Gs. 5.000.000 zu haben. Denkbar sind auch Paketpreise z.B. für alle christlichen CDs.

Es gibt auch noch eine Kiste mit DVD, die meisten sind Konzerte.

Abholung in Lambaré.

Es folgt die Liste sortiert nach Genre, Künstler und Jahr:

Künstler;Album;Jahr;Genre

Albert Collins;Iceman;1991;Blues

John Lee Hooker;The Best Of John Lee Hooker;1961;Blues

Jordan Wells Band;tough & honest;;Blues

Steve Ray Vaughn & Double Trouble;Collections;1985;Blues

The Jeff Healey Band;Feel This;1992;Blues

The Jeff Healey Band;Cover To Cover;1995;Blues

Blaze + Paul Oakley + Andy Ferrett + Wwmt;Revive 1999;1999;Christian

Charlie Peacock;Love Life;1991;Christian

Compilations;The Great Gospel Men_ 27 Classic Performances By The Greatest Gospel Men;1958;Christian

Compilations;Worship Festival;1993;Christian

Compilations;Winds Of Worship 6_ Live From Southern California;1996;Christian

Compilations;Come Now Is The Time;1998;Christian

Compilations;Stoneleigh – 1999 Covenant of Grace;1999;Christian

Compilations;Soul Survivor 1999 – Led To The Lost;1999;Christian

Compilations;Worship Together_ In Christ Alone;2001;Christian

Compilations;Worship From The Heart Of Ireland;2001;Christian

Crystal Lewis;More;2001;Christian

Daniel Kallauch (Www.Gerth.De);Strahlemann U. Soehne;;Christian

Danny Plett;Modern Gospel;2002;Christian

dc Talk;Jesus Freak;1995;Christian

dc Talk;Supernatural;1998;Christian

Delirious_;Mezzamorphis;1999;Christian

Edwin Hawkins Singers;The Best Of Edwin Hawkin Singers;1969;Christian

Freddy Rodriguez;Luz En Las Tinieblas;2009;Christian

GMWA Women Of Worship;Raisin‘ The Praise;;Christian

Hillsong;People Just Like Us;1994;Christian

Hillsong United;Look To You;2005;Christian

Hillsong United;Unidos Permanecemos [Live];2007;Christian

Imperials;Love’s Still Changing Hearts;1990;Christian

Ken Tamplin;We The People;1994;Christian

Lindell Cooley;Brownsville Workship Volume 2 (1996);1996;Christian

Lobpreis Liederbörse;Nichts Ist Unmöglich;;Christian

Lothar Kosse;Siehst du das Licht;1999;Christian

Lothar Kosse;Rainmaker;2012;Christian

March fuer Jesus;Sein Koenigreich Ist Hier;1994;Christian

Margaret Becker;The Reckoning;1988;Christian

Margaret Becker;Immigrant’s Daughter;1989;Christian

Margaret Becker;Simple House;1991;Christian

Margaret Becker;Soul;1993;Christian

Margaret Becker;Grace;1995;Christian

Margaret Becker;Falling Forward;1998;Christian

Margaret Becker;What Kind Of Love;1999;Christian

Margaret Becker;Just Come In;2003;Christian

Matt Redman;The Friendship And The Fear;1998;Christian

Matt Redman;Is it true today;2000;Christian

Michael W. Smith;Stand;2006;Christian

Offbeat;It’s Allright;;Christian

Passion Worship Band;Live Worship From The 268 Generation;1998;Christian

Passion Worship Band;One Day Live;2000;Christian

Petra;Beyond Belief;1990;Christian

Petra;Wake-Up Call;1993;Christian

Petra;Petra Praise 2_ We Need Jesus;1997;Christian

Phil Driscoll;Live! With Friends;1997;Christian

Rich Mullins;Winds Of Heaven, Stuff Of Earth;1988;Christian

Rich Mullins;Never Picture Perfect;1989;Christian

Rich Mullins;The World As Best As I Remember It, Vol. 1;1991;Christian

Rich Mullins;The World As Best As I Remember It, Vol. 2;1992;Christian

Rich Mullins;A Liturgy, A Legacy & A Ragamuffin Band;1993;Christian

Rich Mullins;Brother’s Keeper;1995;Christian

Rich Mullins;Here In America;2003;Christian

Ron Kenoly;Welcome Home [Live];1996;Christian

Sheila Walsh;Celtic Lullabies & Gentle Worship;2009;Christian

The Imperials;Big God;1991;Christian

The Kevin Prosch Band;Kiss The Son;1996;Christian

The Winans;Back To Back;2007;Christian

Various Artists;New Songs 99_2000;;Christian

Various Artists;New Songs 1 99_2000;1999;Christian

Various Artists;In Love With Jesus 1;2000;Christian

Vineyard Music;Changed By Your Glory – Langley Vineyard;;Christian

Vineyard Music;Touching The Father’s Heart, Vol. 15_ Seek Righteousness;1993;Christian

Vineyard Music;Touching The Father’s Heart, Vol. 14_ Send Your Spirit;1993;Christian

Vineyard Music;Touching The Father’s Heart, Vol. 18_ Light The Fire Again;1994;Christian

Vineyard Music;Winds Of Worship, Vol. 7_ Live From Brownsville;1996;Christian

Vineyard Music;Touching The Father’s Heart, Vol. 26_ Faithful Father;1996;Christian

Vineyard Music;Hungry [Live];1999;Christian

Eduardo Mata_ Dallas Symphony Orchestra;Ravel_ Bolero, Alborada Del Graciosa, Rapsodie Espagnole;1988;Classical

Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, Hans Hotter; Herbert Von Karajan_ Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Singverein;Brahms_ Ein Deutsches Requiem;1947;Classical

Richard Burnett_ Finchcocks Quartet;Mozart_ Piano Concertos;2001;Classical

Von Karajan_ Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Singverein;Brahms_ Ein Deutsches Requiem;1947;Classical

Andy Summers;Earth And Sky;2005;Folk

Bruce MacGregor;Loch Ness;2003;Folk

Clannad;Macalla;1985;Folk

Clannad;Banba;1994;Folk

Compilations;The Irish Folk Festival_ The Women;;Folk

Flook;Flatfish;2000;Folk

Flook;Rubai;2003;Folk

Flook;Haven;2005;Folk

Ivan Drever and Struan Eaglesham;Back To Back;1994;Folk

Jim Mills;Hidden Treasures;1994;Folk

Kenny Grant;Beachcombers;;Folk

Los Orrego;Los Orrego – Lo Mejor;;Folk

Tracy Chapman;Crossroads;1989;Folk

Tracy Chapman;Matters Of The Heart;1992;Folk

Tracy Chapman;New Beginning;1995;Folk

Tracy Chapman;Telling Stories;2000;Folk

Jamiroquai;Emergency On Planet Earth;1993;Funk

Jamiroquai;Synkronized;1999;Funk

Jamiroquai;A Funk Odyssey;2001;Funk

Jamiroquai;Dynamite;2005;Funk

Level 42;A Physical Presence [Live];1985;Funk

Level 42;On A Level;1987;Funk

Level 42;Forever Now;1994;Funk

Roger Chapman;Hybrid And Lowdown;1990;Funk

Roger Chapman & The Shortlist;1982 – He Was, She Was, You Was, We Was, Disc 2;1982;Funk

Roger Chapman & The Shortlist;1982 – He Was, She Was, You Was, We Was, Disc 1;1982;Funk

The Police;Outlandos d’Amour;1978;Funk

The Police;Reggatta De Blanc;1979;Funk

The Police;Zenyatta Mondatta;1980;Funk

The Police;Ghost In The Machine;1981;Funk

The Police;Synchronicity;1983;Funk

The Police;Live! [Disc 1];1995;Funk

The Police;Live! [Disc 2];1995;Funk

Pepper & Salt;Christmas Songs;2013;Holiday

John Coltrane;Spiritual;1965;Jazz

John McLaughlin, Al Di Meola & Paco De Lucía;Passion, Grace & Fire;1983;Jazz

John Scofield;Steady Groovin’_ The Blue Note Groove Sides;1992;Jazz

John Scofield;Bump;2000;Jazz

Keith Jarrett;Works;1985;Jazz

Marion Meadows;In Deep;2002;Jazz

Miles Davis;Kind Of Blue;1959;Jazz

Pat Metheny;Works;1984;Jazz

Pat Metheny Group;We Live Here;1995;Jazz

Danny Berrios;Lo Mejor De Danny Berrios Vol. 1;2014;Latin

Héroes Del Silencio;El Mar No Cesa;1988;Latin

Jesús Adrián Romero;Cerca De Ti;1998;Latin

Marcos Witt;Dios De Pactos – En Vivo Desde Miami [Live];2002;Latin

Marcos Witt;Sobrenatural;2008;Latin

Roberto Carlos;Roberto Carlos;1998;Latin

Shakira;Fijación Oral, Vol. 1;2005;Latin

Soraya;On Nights Like This;1996;Latin

Literatur;Ich demke also bin ich;;Literatur

Literatur;Ich demke also bin ich II_;;Literatur

Dietrich Schwanitz;Bildung – Literatur [Disc 1];2002;Literature

E.T.A. Hoffmann;Das steinerne Herz;;Literature

Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe;Faust – Teil 1;1954;Literature

Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe;Faust_ Teil 2;1954;Literature

Literatur;Sagen des Klassischen Altertums [Disc 1];2003;Literature

Literatur;Sagen des Klassischen Altertums [Disc 2];2003;Literature

Rüdiger Hoffmann;Der Hauptgewinner;1995;Literature

Anastacia;Anastacia;2004;Pop

Billy Joel;River Of Dreams;1993;Pop

Eric Clapton;Unplugged [Live];1992;Pop

Eric Clapton;Pilgrim;1998;Pop

Gipsy Kings;Gipsy Kings;1987;Pop

Gipsy Kings;Love Songs;1989;Pop

Herbert Grönemeyer;Grönemeyer;1979;Pop

Herbert Grönemeyer;Zwo;1980;Pop

Herbert Grönemeyer;Total Egal;1982;Pop

Herbert Grönemeyer;Gemischte Gefühle;1983;Pop

Herbert Grönemeyer;Mensch;2002;Pop

Lighthouse Family;Postcards From Heaven;1997;Pop

Lighthouse Family;Whatever Gets You Through The Day;2001;Pop

Mark;Los dias de mi vida;;Pop

Michael Bolton;The Ultimate Collection;2008;Pop

Mike & the Machanics;M6;;Pop

Mike + The Mechanics;Living Years;1988;Pop

Mike + The Mechanics;Word Of Mouth;1991;Pop

Mike + The Mechanics;Beggar On A Beach Of Gold;1995;Pop

Mike + The Mechanics;Now That You’ve Gone [Single];1999;Pop

Neil Finn;7 Worlds Collide [Live];2001;Pop

Norah Jones;Come Away With Me;2002;Pop

Phil Collins;Face Value;1981;Pop

Phil Collins;_..But Seriously;1989;Pop

Phil Collins;Dance Into The Light;1997;Pop

Q.Stone;III;1992;Pop

Savage Garden;Savage Garden;1997;Pop

Simon & Garfunkel;Silent Voices;1966;Pop

Söhne Mannheims;Noiz;2004;Pop

Sting;Fields Of Gold;1985;Pop

Sting;Fields Of Gold_ The Best Of Sting 1984-1994;1994;Pop

The Corrs;Talk On Corners;1998;Pop

The Corrs;Borrowed Heaven;2004;Pop

Xavier Naidoo;Nicht Von Dieser Welt;1998;Pop

Alicia Keys;Songs In A Minor;2001;R&B

Barry White;Let The Music Play;1974;R&B

Compilations;Du bist Herr_ Sing mit 1;1996;R&B

Kool & The Gang;Unite;1992;R&B

Lionel Richie;The Definitive Collection [Disc 2];1981;R&B

Lionel Richie;Back To Front;1986;R&B

Lionel Richie;The Definitive Collection [Disc 1];1996;R&B

Mariah Carey;Music Box;1993;R&B

Mother’s Finest;Live;1979;R&B

Stevie Wonder;Hotter Than July;1980;R&B

ShemA;Descubriendo Tu Presencia;2007;Rap

Bob Marley;Preacherman;1997;Reggae

Calexico;Feast Of Wire;2003;Rock

Chicago;Chicago X;1976;Rock

Children Of The Consuming Fire;Children Of The Consuming Fire;1991;Rock

Compilations;At Christmas;2004;Rock

Cream;The Alternative Album;1966;Rock

Daniel Soldner;Herr Liebe Uns Zu Dir Zurueck;;Rock

Dire Straits;Love Over Gold;1982;Rock

Dire Straits;On Every Street;1991;Rock

Dire Straits;On The Night [Live];1993;Rock

Eric Clapton;Blues Power (Providence, Rhode Island 1974);1974;Rock

Eric Clapton;Reptile;2001;Rock

Gary Moore;Back To The Blues;2001;Rock

Huey Lewis & The News;Sports;1983;Rock

James Taylor;Sweet Baby James;1970;Rock

James Taylor;One Man Dog;1972;Rock

James Taylor;Walking Man;1974;Rock

James Taylor;In The Pocket;1976;Rock

James Taylor;JT;1977;Rock

James Taylor;Hourglass;1997;Rock

James Taylor;October Road;2002;Rock

Jethro Tull;The Very Best Of Jethro Tull;2001;Rock

Jimy Hendrix;Jimy Hendrix;;Rock

Joe Cocker;Night Calls;1991;Rock

Joe Satriani;The Extremist;1992;Rock

Joe Satriani;Master Of The Art;1995;Rock

Lenny Kravitz;5;1998;Rock

Los Lobos;Run Away With You;2000;Rock

Lynyrd Skynyrd;Greatest Hits;1973;Rock

Lynyrd Skynyrd;(Pronounced ‚Lĕh-’nérd ‚Skin-’nérd);1973;Rock

Lynyrd Skynyrd;Twenty;1997;Rock

Lynyrd Skynyrd;Edge Of Forever;1999;Rock

Mark Knopfler;Golden Heart;1996;Rock

Mark Knopfler;Shangri-La;2004;Rock

Patrick Hölscher;Eagleflight;;Rock

Peter Frampton;Peter Frampton;2000;Rock

Peter Gabriel;Shaking The Tree;1980;Rock

Pink Floyd;The Dark Side Of The Moon;1973;Rock

Pink Floyd;The Wall [Disc 1];1979;Rock

Pink Floyd;The Wall [Disc 2];1979;Rock

Roxette;Look Sharp!;1988;Rock

Runrig;Transmitting Live;1994;Rock

Santana;The Best Of Santana;;Rock

Santana;Caravanserai;1972;Rock

Santana;Borboletta;1974;Rock

Santana;The Original Album;1988;Rock

Supertramp;The Very Best Of Supertramp 2;1979;Rock

Supertramp;The Very Best Of Supertramp;1994;Rock

Toto;Toto;1978;Rock

Toto;Turn Back;1981;Rock

Van Morrison;It’s Allright;1967;Rock

Van Morrison;T.B. Sheets;1967;Rock

Van Morrison;Too Long In Exile;1993;Rock

Vangelis;1492;1992;Soundtrack