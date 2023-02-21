238 CDs abzugeben
30.000 Gs.
|Lambaré
|Central
|Paraguay
Wir sind in ein kleineres Haus gezogen und die CD-Sammlung nimmt zu viel Platz weg. Es sind CDs aus Deutschland, USA und Paraguay.
Einzel-CDs kosten i.d.R. Gs. 30.000, die komplette Sammlung ist für Gs. 5.000.000 zu haben. Denkbar sind auch Paketpreise z.B. für alle christlichen CDs.
Es gibt auch noch eine Kiste mit DVD, die meisten sind Konzerte.
Abholung in Lambaré.
Es folgt die Liste sortiert nach Genre, Künstler und Jahr:
Künstler;Album;Jahr;Genre
Albert Collins;Iceman;1991;Blues
John Lee Hooker;The Best Of John Lee Hooker;1961;Blues
Jordan Wells Band;tough & honest;;Blues
Steve Ray Vaughn & Double Trouble;Collections;1985;Blues
The Jeff Healey Band;Feel This;1992;Blues
The Jeff Healey Band;Cover To Cover;1995;Blues
Blaze + Paul Oakley + Andy Ferrett + Wwmt;Revive 1999;1999;Christian
Charlie Peacock;Love Life;1991;Christian
Compilations;The Great Gospel Men_ 27 Classic Performances By The Greatest Gospel Men;1958;Christian
Compilations;Worship Festival;1993;Christian
Compilations;Winds Of Worship 6_ Live From Southern California;1996;Christian
Compilations;Come Now Is The Time;1998;Christian
Compilations;Stoneleigh – 1999 Covenant of Grace;1999;Christian
Compilations;Soul Survivor 1999 – Led To The Lost;1999;Christian
Compilations;Worship Together_ In Christ Alone;2001;Christian
Compilations;Worship From The Heart Of Ireland;2001;Christian
Crystal Lewis;More;2001;Christian
Daniel Kallauch (Www.Gerth.De);Strahlemann U. Soehne;;Christian
Danny Plett;Modern Gospel;2002;Christian
dc Talk;Jesus Freak;1995;Christian
dc Talk;Supernatural;1998;Christian
Delirious_;Mezzamorphis;1999;Christian
Edwin Hawkins Singers;The Best Of Edwin Hawkin Singers;1969;Christian
Freddy Rodriguez;Luz En Las Tinieblas;2009;Christian
GMWA Women Of Worship;Raisin‘ The Praise;;Christian
Hillsong;People Just Like Us;1994;Christian
Hillsong United;Look To You;2005;Christian
Hillsong United;Unidos Permanecemos [Live];2007;Christian
Imperials;Love’s Still Changing Hearts;1990;Christian
Ken Tamplin;We The People;1994;Christian
Lindell Cooley;Brownsville Workship Volume 2 (1996);1996;Christian
Lobpreis Liederbörse;Nichts Ist Unmöglich;;Christian
Lothar Kosse;Siehst du das Licht;1999;Christian
Lothar Kosse;Rainmaker;2012;Christian
March fuer Jesus;Sein Koenigreich Ist Hier;1994;Christian
Margaret Becker;The Reckoning;1988;Christian
Margaret Becker;Immigrant’s Daughter;1989;Christian
Margaret Becker;Simple House;1991;Christian
Margaret Becker;Soul;1993;Christian
Margaret Becker;Grace;1995;Christian
Margaret Becker;Falling Forward;1998;Christian
Margaret Becker;What Kind Of Love;1999;Christian
Margaret Becker;Just Come In;2003;Christian
Matt Redman;The Friendship And The Fear;1998;Christian
Matt Redman;Is it true today;2000;Christian
Michael W. Smith;Stand;2006;Christian
Offbeat;It’s Allright;;Christian
Passion Worship Band;Live Worship From The 268 Generation;1998;Christian
Passion Worship Band;One Day Live;2000;Christian
Petra;Beyond Belief;1990;Christian
Petra;Wake-Up Call;1993;Christian
Petra;Petra Praise 2_ We Need Jesus;1997;Christian
Phil Driscoll;Live! With Friends;1997;Christian
Rich Mullins;Winds Of Heaven, Stuff Of Earth;1988;Christian
Rich Mullins;Never Picture Perfect;1989;Christian
Rich Mullins;The World As Best As I Remember It, Vol. 1;1991;Christian
Rich Mullins;The World As Best As I Remember It, Vol. 2;1992;Christian
Rich Mullins;A Liturgy, A Legacy & A Ragamuffin Band;1993;Christian
Rich Mullins;Brother’s Keeper;1995;Christian
Rich Mullins;Here In America;2003;Christian
Ron Kenoly;Welcome Home [Live];1996;Christian
Sheila Walsh;Celtic Lullabies & Gentle Worship;2009;Christian
The Imperials;Big God;1991;Christian
The Kevin Prosch Band;Kiss The Son;1996;Christian
The Winans;Back To Back;2007;Christian
Various Artists;New Songs 99_2000;;Christian
Various Artists;New Songs 1 99_2000;1999;Christian
Various Artists;In Love With Jesus 1;2000;Christian
Vineyard Music;Changed By Your Glory – Langley Vineyard;;Christian
Vineyard Music;Touching The Father’s Heart, Vol. 15_ Seek Righteousness;1993;Christian
Vineyard Music;Touching The Father’s Heart, Vol. 14_ Send Your Spirit;1993;Christian
Vineyard Music;Touching The Father’s Heart, Vol. 18_ Light The Fire Again;1994;Christian
Vineyard Music;Winds Of Worship, Vol. 7_ Live From Brownsville;1996;Christian
Vineyard Music;Touching The Father’s Heart, Vol. 26_ Faithful Father;1996;Christian
Vineyard Music;Hungry [Live];1999;Christian
Eduardo Mata_ Dallas Symphony Orchestra;Ravel_ Bolero, Alborada Del Graciosa, Rapsodie Espagnole;1988;Classical
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, Hans Hotter; Herbert Von Karajan_ Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Singverein;Brahms_ Ein Deutsches Requiem;1947;Classical
Richard Burnett_ Finchcocks Quartet;Mozart_ Piano Concertos;2001;Classical
Von Karajan_ Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Singverein;Brahms_ Ein Deutsches Requiem;1947;Classical
Andy Summers;Earth And Sky;2005;Folk
Bruce MacGregor;Loch Ness;2003;Folk
Clannad;Macalla;1985;Folk
Clannad;Banba;1994;Folk
Compilations;The Irish Folk Festival_ The Women;;Folk
Flook;Flatfish;2000;Folk
Flook;Rubai;2003;Folk
Flook;Haven;2005;Folk
Ivan Drever and Struan Eaglesham;Back To Back;1994;Folk
Jim Mills;Hidden Treasures;1994;Folk
Kenny Grant;Beachcombers;;Folk
Los Orrego;Los Orrego – Lo Mejor;;Folk
Tracy Chapman;Crossroads;1989;Folk
Tracy Chapman;Matters Of The Heart;1992;Folk
Tracy Chapman;New Beginning;1995;Folk
Tracy Chapman;Telling Stories;2000;Folk
Jamiroquai;Emergency On Planet Earth;1993;Funk
Jamiroquai;Synkronized;1999;Funk
Jamiroquai;A Funk Odyssey;2001;Funk
Jamiroquai;Dynamite;2005;Funk
Level 42;A Physical Presence [Live];1985;Funk
Level 42;On A Level;1987;Funk
Level 42;Forever Now;1994;Funk
Roger Chapman;Hybrid And Lowdown;1990;Funk
Roger Chapman & The Shortlist;1982 – He Was, She Was, You Was, We Was, Disc 2;1982;Funk
Roger Chapman & The Shortlist;1982 – He Was, She Was, You Was, We Was, Disc 1;1982;Funk
The Police;Outlandos d’Amour;1978;Funk
The Police;Reggatta De Blanc;1979;Funk
The Police;Zenyatta Mondatta;1980;Funk
The Police;Ghost In The Machine;1981;Funk
The Police;Synchronicity;1983;Funk
The Police;Live! [Disc 1];1995;Funk
The Police;Live! [Disc 2];1995;Funk
Pepper & Salt;Christmas Songs;2013;Holiday
John Coltrane;Spiritual;1965;Jazz
John McLaughlin, Al Di Meola & Paco De Lucía;Passion, Grace & Fire;1983;Jazz
John Scofield;Steady Groovin’_ The Blue Note Groove Sides;1992;Jazz
John Scofield;Bump;2000;Jazz
Keith Jarrett;Works;1985;Jazz
Marion Meadows;In Deep;2002;Jazz
Miles Davis;Kind Of Blue;1959;Jazz
Pat Metheny;Works;1984;Jazz
Pat Metheny Group;We Live Here;1995;Jazz
Danny Berrios;Lo Mejor De Danny Berrios Vol. 1;2014;Latin
Héroes Del Silencio;El Mar No Cesa;1988;Latin
Jesús Adrián Romero;Cerca De Ti;1998;Latin
Marcos Witt;Dios De Pactos – En Vivo Desde Miami [Live];2002;Latin
Marcos Witt;Sobrenatural;2008;Latin
Roberto Carlos;Roberto Carlos;1998;Latin
Shakira;Fijación Oral, Vol. 1;2005;Latin
Soraya;On Nights Like This;1996;Latin
Literatur;Ich demke also bin ich;;Literatur
Literatur;Ich demke also bin ich II_;;Literatur
Dietrich Schwanitz;Bildung – Literatur [Disc 1];2002;Literature
E.T.A. Hoffmann;Das steinerne Herz;;Literature
Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe;Faust – Teil 1;1954;Literature
Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe;Faust_ Teil 2;1954;Literature
Literatur;Sagen des Klassischen Altertums [Disc 1];2003;Literature
Literatur;Sagen des Klassischen Altertums [Disc 2];2003;Literature
Rüdiger Hoffmann;Der Hauptgewinner;1995;Literature
Anastacia;Anastacia;2004;Pop
Billy Joel;River Of Dreams;1993;Pop
Eric Clapton;Unplugged [Live];1992;Pop
Eric Clapton;Pilgrim;1998;Pop
Gipsy Kings;Gipsy Kings;1987;Pop
Gipsy Kings;Love Songs;1989;Pop
Herbert Grönemeyer;Grönemeyer;1979;Pop
Herbert Grönemeyer;Zwo;1980;Pop
Herbert Grönemeyer;Total Egal;1982;Pop
Herbert Grönemeyer;Gemischte Gefühle;1983;Pop
Herbert Grönemeyer;Mensch;2002;Pop
Lighthouse Family;Postcards From Heaven;1997;Pop
Lighthouse Family;Whatever Gets You Through The Day;2001;Pop
Mark;Los dias de mi vida;;Pop
Michael Bolton;The Ultimate Collection;2008;Pop
Mike & the Machanics;M6;;Pop
Mike + The Mechanics;Living Years;1988;Pop
Mike + The Mechanics;Word Of Mouth;1991;Pop
Mike + The Mechanics;Beggar On A Beach Of Gold;1995;Pop
Mike + The Mechanics;Now That You’ve Gone [Single];1999;Pop
Neil Finn;7 Worlds Collide [Live];2001;Pop
Norah Jones;Come Away With Me;2002;Pop
Phil Collins;Face Value;1981;Pop
Phil Collins;_..But Seriously;1989;Pop
Phil Collins;Dance Into The Light;1997;Pop
Q.Stone;III;1992;Pop
Savage Garden;Savage Garden;1997;Pop
Simon & Garfunkel;Silent Voices;1966;Pop
Söhne Mannheims;Noiz;2004;Pop
Sting;Fields Of Gold;1985;Pop
Sting;Fields Of Gold_ The Best Of Sting 1984-1994;1994;Pop
The Corrs;Talk On Corners;1998;Pop
The Corrs;Borrowed Heaven;2004;Pop
Xavier Naidoo;Nicht Von Dieser Welt;1998;Pop
Alicia Keys;Songs In A Minor;2001;R&B
Barry White;Let The Music Play;1974;R&B
Compilations;Du bist Herr_ Sing mit 1;1996;R&B
Kool & The Gang;Unite;1992;R&B
Lionel Richie;The Definitive Collection [Disc 2];1981;R&B
Lionel Richie;Back To Front;1986;R&B
Lionel Richie;The Definitive Collection [Disc 1];1996;R&B
Mariah Carey;Music Box;1993;R&B
Mother’s Finest;Live;1979;R&B
Stevie Wonder;Hotter Than July;1980;R&B
ShemA;Descubriendo Tu Presencia;2007;Rap
Bob Marley;Preacherman;1997;Reggae
Calexico;Feast Of Wire;2003;Rock
Chicago;Chicago X;1976;Rock
Children Of The Consuming Fire;Children Of The Consuming Fire;1991;Rock
Compilations;At Christmas;2004;Rock
Cream;The Alternative Album;1966;Rock
Daniel Soldner;Herr Liebe Uns Zu Dir Zurueck;;Rock
Dire Straits;Love Over Gold;1982;Rock
Dire Straits;On Every Street;1991;Rock
Dire Straits;On The Night [Live];1993;Rock
Eric Clapton;Blues Power (Providence, Rhode Island 1974);1974;Rock
Eric Clapton;Reptile;2001;Rock
Gary Moore;Back To The Blues;2001;Rock
Huey Lewis & The News;Sports;1983;Rock
James Taylor;Sweet Baby James;1970;Rock
James Taylor;One Man Dog;1972;Rock
James Taylor;Walking Man;1974;Rock
James Taylor;In The Pocket;1976;Rock
James Taylor;JT;1977;Rock
James Taylor;Hourglass;1997;Rock
James Taylor;October Road;2002;Rock
Jethro Tull;The Very Best Of Jethro Tull;2001;Rock
Jimy Hendrix;Jimy Hendrix;;Rock
Joe Cocker;Night Calls;1991;Rock
Joe Satriani;The Extremist;1992;Rock
Joe Satriani;Master Of The Art;1995;Rock
Lenny Kravitz;5;1998;Rock
Los Lobos;Run Away With You;2000;Rock
Lynyrd Skynyrd;Greatest Hits;1973;Rock
Lynyrd Skynyrd;(Pronounced ‚Lĕh-’nérd ‚Skin-’nérd);1973;Rock
Lynyrd Skynyrd;Twenty;1997;Rock
Lynyrd Skynyrd;Edge Of Forever;1999;Rock
Mark Knopfler;Golden Heart;1996;Rock
Mark Knopfler;Shangri-La;2004;Rock
Patrick Hölscher;Eagleflight;;Rock
Peter Frampton;Peter Frampton;2000;Rock
Peter Gabriel;Shaking The Tree;1980;Rock
Pink Floyd;The Dark Side Of The Moon;1973;Rock
Pink Floyd;The Wall [Disc 1];1979;Rock
Pink Floyd;The Wall [Disc 2];1979;Rock
Roxette;Look Sharp!;1988;Rock
Runrig;Transmitting Live;1994;Rock
Santana;The Best Of Santana;;Rock
Santana;Caravanserai;1972;Rock
Santana;Borboletta;1974;Rock
Santana;The Original Album;1988;Rock
Supertramp;The Very Best Of Supertramp 2;1979;Rock
Supertramp;The Very Best Of Supertramp;1994;Rock
Toto;Toto;1978;Rock
Toto;Turn Back;1981;Rock
Van Morrison;It’s Allright;1967;Rock
Van Morrison;T.B. Sheets;1967;Rock
Van Morrison;Too Long In Exile;1993;Rock
Vangelis;1492;1992;Soundtrack
Lambaré Central
